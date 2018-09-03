Holstein, Iowa
Douglas K. Barry, 65, of Holstein, passed away on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at a Sioux City hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Holstein, with Monsignor Kenneth A. Seifried officiating. Burial will be in Holstein Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. today, with a Scriptural prayer service at 5 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Douglas K. Barry was born Sept. 11, 1952, in Le Mars, Iowa, to John P. and Viola M. (Ihms) Barry. Doug graduated from Remsen St. Mary’s High School in 1971, then went on to earn a Bachelors of Constructional Engineering from Iowa State University in 1976.
He was united in marriage to Cindy L. (Todd) Clark on Nov. 15, 1980, at the Holstein Untied Methodist Church. Doug was a longtime employee at VT Industries where he worked as an EHS manager. He retired after 22 years on July 6, 2018. Doug was also a farmer who had a strong passion for fieldwork.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Ida Co. Zoning Committee, Iowa/Illinois Safety Council and a 25-year retired member of the Pork Tent Committee who grilled for the Iowa State Fair. Doug was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a member of Our Lady of Counsel Catholic Church where he taught CCD, served as a lector and was a past trustee.
Doug enjoyed Community Theatre, woodworking, and was an antique farm toy collector. He and Cindy enjoyed traveling and visiting his own wonders of the world including Pikes Peak, the Yukon Railroad, the Vatican, the Miracle of the Eucharist and many others. Doug enjoyed spending time with people; whether it was being the goofy grandpa, making pancakes for his grandkids, conversing with a stranger to make them feel welcome or spending time with his beloved wife. He also had a great passion for knowledge.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy of Holstein; children, Brian (Sarah) Clark of Maple Grove, Minn., David Clark of Holstein, Scott (Natasha) Clark of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jodi (Evan) Johnson of Holstein; grandchildren, Devin O’Tool, Samantha Clark, Adrianna Clark, Alexa Clark, Christian Clark, Allie Clark, Adalyn Clark, Rachel Clark, Brock Johnson, Bodie Johnson, Beckett Johnson and Kyllian Heuertz. He is also survived by his brothers, Gerald (Mary) Barry of Owatonna, Minn., Jim (Nancy) Barry of Lansing, Iowa, and Mike (Caryn) Barry of Marcus, Iowa; brothers and sisters-in-law, Corine (Pat) Krapfl of Cedar Park, Texas, and Craig (Gloria) Todd of Washta, Iowa; and an aunt, Patty Barry of Omaha.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents; and aunts and uncles, Ivan and Helen Carlson, Dale and Wilma Stieneke, Dick Barry and Butch and Margaret Lange.