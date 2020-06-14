Douglas K. Cardwell
Sioux City
Douglas K. Cardwell, 67, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.
Celebration of life will be held for family at a later date due to Covid-19 guidelines. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Services of Sergeant Bluff.
Douglas Keith Cardwell was born May 10, 1953. in Sioux City, the son of Willis and Sara (Wright) Cardwell.
Doug enlisted into the Marines in the early 1970s. He married Dianne Kleinjan on Feb. 20, 1987. They later divorced in 1999.
He worked as a security officer in the Sioux City Skywalk system, AGP and Southern Hills Mall before becoming disabled. Douglas enjoyed operating his ham radio and listening to 60s music.
Doug is survived by his two daughters, Angela (Dusty) Conaway of Smithland, Iowa, and Sarah Cardwell of Whiting, Iowa; his three brothers, Charles (Verna) Cardwell, David Cardwell and Robert (Molly) Cardwell, all of Sioux City, one sister, Debbie Pryor of Akron, Iowa; six grandchildren, Teigan Stewart, Aria Kamrath, Rayne Conaway, Charlotte Wilson, Rowen Conaway and Ryan McTeer; and four nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; and his grandson, John McTeer.
