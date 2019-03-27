Newcastle, Neb.
Douglas Kirby Maskell, 60, of Newcastle, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at a Sioux City hospital.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Newcastle. Burial will be in Maskell Cemetery, Maskell, Neb. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Douglas was born on March 11, 1959, in Sioux City, the son of Wilson Kirby and Lois Kay (Fluent) Maskell. He graduated from Newcastle High School. Shortly after graduation, Doug went to work for Wilson Trailer Company and continued his career there for almost 41 years.
Doug was united in marriage to Mary Kneifl on April 12, 1986 in Newcastle. To this union, three children were born.
Doug was an avid hunter and national champion in archery. He enjoyed traveling to hunt and enjoyed hosting archery tournaments on the family farm for more than 23 years. Douglas was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by his friends and family.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Maskell; mother, Kay Maskell of Maskell; children, Leah (Brett) Wiedenfeld of Hartington, Neb., Laci Maskell of Hartington, and Andy Maskell of Hartington; grandchildren, Kate and Max Wiedenfeld; sisters, Diane (Paul) Peterson of Laurel, Neb., and Donna Maskell of Maskell; mother-in-law, Ellen Kneifl; and many extended family and friends.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Wilson; son, Steven Maskell in 1987; and father-in-law Fran Kneifl.