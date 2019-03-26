Newcastle, Neb.
60, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Services: March 28 at 11 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church, Newcastle. Burial: Maskell Cemetery, Maskell, Neb. Visitation: March 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes.
