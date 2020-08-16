Douglas L. Budd

Doug is survived by his wife, Debbie Budd; son, Joshua Budd of Leander, Texas; daughter, Brittany Budd Geisinger and husband, Josh Geisinger; two granddaughters, Aubrey and Abigail; sister, Arlynn Budd Vega, wife of Ricky Vega of Austin; brother, Bill Budd, husband of Kathy Curry Budd of Taylor, Texas; brother-in-law, Walter “Mike” Boggs, husband of Patricia Boggs of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Leonard “Lennie” Boggs, husband of Linda Mosman of Sulphur Springs, Texas; brother-in-law, Russell “Rusty” Boggs of Hoskins, Neb.; nephew, Ryan Boggs of Sioux City; nephew, Adam Boggs of Sulphur Springs; niece, Maegan Boggs of Ft. Worth, Texas; niece, Abby Boggs of Bloomington, Ill.; niece, Moira Vega of Austin; and nephew, Ryan Vega of Austin.