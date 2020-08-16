Douglas L. Budd
Austin, Texas, formerly Sioux City
Douglas Lee Budd, 61, of Austin, formerly of Sioux City, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, following a battle with pneumonia related to Covid-19.
More information may be found at /www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/pflugerville-tx/douglas-budd-9265523.
Doug is survived by his wife, Debbie Budd; son, Joshua Budd of Leander, Texas; daughter, Brittany Budd Geisinger and husband, Josh Geisinger; two granddaughters, Aubrey and Abigail; sister, Arlynn Budd Vega, wife of Ricky Vega of Austin; brother, Bill Budd, husband of Kathy Curry Budd of Taylor, Texas; brother-in-law, Walter “Mike” Boggs, husband of Patricia Boggs of Sioux City; brother-in-law, Leonard “Lennie” Boggs, husband of Linda Mosman of Sulphur Springs, Texas; brother-in-law, Russell “Rusty” Boggs of Hoskins, Neb.; nephew, Ryan Boggs of Sioux City; nephew, Adam Boggs of Sulphur Springs; niece, Maegan Boggs of Ft. Worth, Texas; niece, Abby Boggs of Bloomington, Ill.; niece, Moira Vega of Austin; and nephew, Ryan Vega of Austin.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Donna Budd of Sioux City.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.