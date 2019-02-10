Sioux City
Douglas LaGue, 59, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.
Doug was born Oct. 5, 1959, in Sioux City, to Fred and Dolores LaGue. Doug was the youngest of five children. He was a birthday present to his sister, born just a few days after her birthday.
Doug had been in recovery for over 15 years and was continuing to make better life choices. Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous were a big part of his life. He was even an administrator of an online support group.
Riding his motorcycle was one of the many joys he had in life, along with spending time with his sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his many friends. Doug loved life and will be missed by all those that knew him.
Survivors include his loving soul mate, Sheila Summers; son, Douglas LaGue Jr. of New Mexico; daughters, Christy Domnisse and April Keokenchanh, both of Sioux City; sisters, Donna Hicks of Minnesota, Sharon LaGue of California, Connie Otto of Sioux City, and Shirley Moore of Missouri; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents.