Le Mars, Iowa
Douglas Scott Martin, 52, of Le Mars, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars.
A celebration of Doug's life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Le Mars. The Rev. Chris Meier will officiate. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will resume 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mauer- Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Douglas Scott Martin was born on March 11, 1967, in Wakefield, Neb., to Roy and Lois (Corey) Martin. He attended elementary and high school at Woodbury Central in Moville, graduating in 1985. During those years, Doug always kept active with Boy Scouts and 4-H. Following high school, Doug continued his education at Morningside College in Sioux City and Wayne State College in Wayne, Neb. He first used his degree in education at South O'Brien High School, where he put his love for the sciences to work. He later taught in Mapleton, Iowa before moving to Le Mars. Doug earned several masters degrees that enabled him to teach college level classes at Le Mars Community along with classes at Western Iowa Tech Community College and Briar Cliff University in Sioux City.
Doug's passion for teaching and his students was evident by the groups he led and awards they earned. His 20 years of work with the Space Settlement Design Contest and NASA not only took him and the students to Houston, Texas, where Doug served as a keynote speaker at the international gathering but also to Delhi, India, where he participated as a CEO in the 13th Annual Asian Regional Semi-Final International Space Settlement Design Competition. Also close to his heart was his involvement with the Geared Up Robotics Club which has earned multiple achievements over the years.
He was a member of the Iowa State Education Association on the local, state and national level. He served on the board of the Iowa State Extension and, in his limited spare time, Doug enjoyed gardening.
Grateful to have shared his life is his mother, Lois Kloewer and her husband, Harold of Moville; three brothers and their wives, Irv and Kelly Martin of Moville, Matt and Tami Martin of Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Jon and Maria Martin of Omaha; sisters, Michelle Stovia and Melissa Cavalieri and her husband, Chris, all of Papillion, Neb.; along with nieces and nephews, Jessica, Jordan, Ashley, Jacob, Anna and Abby.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy in 1987; sisters, LeAnn Luck and Lori Martin; and his grandparents.
Memorials in Doug's name may be directed to the Geared Up Robotics Club at Le Mars Community High School.