Brighton, Colo., formerly Winnebago, Neb.
Doyle Pierre LaVerdure, 71, of Brighton, formerly of Winnebago, passed away on May 4, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
Cremation rites will be accorded. No services are planned. Private burial of Doyle's cremains will be in Winnebago Indian Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City.
He was born on Nov. 10, 1947, in Winnebago. His parents were George A. and Lillian St. Cyr LaVerdure. He grew up in White Horse, S.D., Aberdeen, S.D. and Billings, Mont. He graduated from Billings West High class of 1965 and Eastern Montana College class of 1970. He attended and received advanced degrees from Arizona State University and University of Colorado in Denver.
He retired from federal government service after 33 years, working first as a teacher for the Bureau of Indian Affairs at Phoenix Indian High School and subsequently with the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Minneapolis, and then Denver, Colo.
Doyle and his family spent many years training and exhibiting horses in pleasure driving, show jumping, trail riding and pleasure riding competitions. He was an avid reader, music listener, stamp, coin, book and military artifact collector. He was also an accomplished musician, playing guitar and piano.
He is survived by daughters, Angeline Barce of Deer Lodge, Mont., Jennifer LaVerdure of Brighton, and Jill LaVerdure of Thornton, Colo.; his grandchildren, Anthony LaVerdure, Austin Barce, Christian Weber, Zoe Loya, and Spencer Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Rollin Weber and Garrett Weber.