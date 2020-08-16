Dr. Ahmad Akbari
Kansas City, Mo., formerly Sioux City
Dr. Ahmad Akbari, 93, a Northland resident of Kansas City, formerly a long-time resident of Sioux City, died on Aug. 7, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyers Funeral Chapel in Parkville, Mo. Memories of Dr. Akbari and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Ahmad, sometimes called “Ak,” was born on March 1, 1927, to Taghi and Robab Akbari, in Qazvin, Iran. He graduated from Alborz High School in Tehran, Iran, earned his medical degree at the University of Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1954 for post-graduate fellowships in urology at the University of Texas and Cornell University in New York, New York.
He practiced surgery in Sioux City for 25 years, in part as founder of the Midland Urology Clinic. He then took a position at the V.A. Medical Center in Lincoln, Neb., from which he retired in 1996.
Over his career, Ahmad conducted pioneering research into surgical technique and antibiotic use, brought new treatment techniques to Sioux City and surrounding communities, and served as chief of staff at St. Vincent and St. Joseph Hospitals in Sioux City and chief of urology at the V.A. Medical Center.
He enjoyed long drives and frequent visits to zoos and gardens and Stone State and Ponca State Parks and Lewis and Clark Lake with his family. He spoke five languages and was a devoted student of international politics.
He is survived by three sons, John Akbari and his wife, Sandra, of New York, N.Y., Thomas Akbari and his wife, Nancy, of Cambridge, Mass.; and Douglas Akbari and his wife, Deborah, of Kansas City; four grandchildren; one brother, Ali, of Tehran; stepsiblings in Iran, Zahra, Fatemeh, Aghdas, Morteza, Reza, and Mahmood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Leonor in June 2019; his parents; and his siblings, Batool and Rezvan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City Hospice Foundation, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114.
