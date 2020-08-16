× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Ahmad Akbari

Kansas City, Mo., formerly Sioux City

Dr. Ahmad Akbari, 93, a Northland resident of Kansas City, formerly a long-time resident of Sioux City, died on Aug. 7, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyers Funeral Chapel in Parkville, Mo. Memories of Dr. Akbari and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.

Ahmad, sometimes called “Ak,” was born on March 1, 1927, to Taghi and Robab Akbari, in Qazvin, Iran. He graduated from Alborz High School in Tehran, Iran, earned his medical degree at the University of Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1954 for post-graduate fellowships in urology at the University of Texas and Cornell University in New York, New York.

He practiced surgery in Sioux City for 25 years, in part as founder of the Midland Urology Clinic. He then took a position at the V.A. Medical Center in Lincoln, Neb., from which he retired in 1996.