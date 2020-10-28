Dr. Alan Pechacek

Lakewood Ranch, Fla., formerly Sioux City

Dr. Alan Pechacek, 78, of Lakewood Ranch, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in the company of his family.

To protect the safety of family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service or celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

He was born to parents Edgar Pechacek and Marian Pechacek Schwarze, on Feb. 9, 1942, in Sioux City. Alan graduated from Central High School in 1960 and graduated from the University of Iowa School of Medicine in 1967. He was honored for his academic success and inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society while in medical school. He went on to intern at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. From 1968 to 1970, he served two years in the U.S. Navy. He returned to Texas in 1970 to complete his residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, in orthopedic surgery.