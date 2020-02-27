Oxford, Miss., formerly Sioux City

Dr. Bramlett Murphy, 85, of Oxford, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his residence in Oxford.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dr. Murphy was born in Oxford. He was one of 14 children to the late Clarence and Nellie Murphy. He was the only child in his family to graduate college and become a successful doctor. Dr. Murphy practiced in Iowa from 1977 until he retired in 2003.

In his pastime, he enjoyed playing golf, skiing, and traveling. Dr. Murphy was known to be a very talented cook, who enjoyed the compliments of his cooking from his family and friends. Dr. Murphy will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.