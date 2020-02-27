Oxford, Miss., formerly Sioux City
Dr. Bramlett Murphy, 85, of Oxford, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his residence in Oxford.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dr. Murphy was born in Oxford. He was one of 14 children to the late Clarence and Nellie Murphy. He was the only child in his family to graduate college and become a successful doctor. Dr. Murphy practiced in Iowa from 1977 until he retired in 2003.
In his pastime, he enjoyed playing golf, skiing, and traveling. Dr. Murphy was known to be a very talented cook, who enjoyed the compliments of his cooking from his family and friends. Dr. Murphy will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.
Dr. Murphy is survived by his wife, Faye Murphy of Oxford; one daughter, Dr. Shannan Murphy of Phoenix, Ariz.; three stepchildren, Andrea Wells and Lindsey (Michael) Emeghebo, both of New York, and Tracy (Bradford) Eaves of Los Angeles, Calif.; two grandchildren, Maxwell B. Murphy of Phoenix, and Lauren Murphy-Moore of Chicago, Ill.; one step granddaughter, Pearl Eaves of Los Angeles; and a host of nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Dr. Murphy is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Nellie Murphy; his first wife, Jayne B. Murphy; two sons, Derek C. Murphy and David C. Murphy; four sisters, Bessie Murphy, Irene Lumpkins, Lula Kate Jackson, and Ida B. Austin; and nine brothers, Selma Murphy, Dewitt Murphy, Willie B. Murphy, Robert Murphy, Paul B. Murphy, James Murphy, Clarence Murphy Jr., Ike T. Murphy, and Joe W. Murphy.
Donations and memorials in honor of Dr. Bramlett Murphy may be made to Philadelphia M.B. Church, 36 CR 2006, Oxford, MS, 38655, or Memory Makers, Respite Day Service, 106 Skyline Drive, Oxford, MS, 38655, 662-234-3332.