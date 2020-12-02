Dr. Donald James Meis

Dr. Meis volunteered for many years as the prosthodontist at the St. Vincent de Paul Free Dental Clinic in the inner city of Phoenix, Ariz. He also brought Communion to a retirement home in Sun City and volunteered for many years in a St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen.

In 1951, in Denver, Dr. Meis married Theresa Jean Dee, daughter of Mr. Robert Hurst Dee and Theresa Conway Dee of Denver and Sioux City. Theresa Dee Meis died in 1981. Dr. Meis and Nadine Pokorny Shulenberger were married in 1988.

Dr. Meis always maintained that he was the luckiest guy in the world and that he wouldn't trade places with anyone ("except maybe you," he would quip). Health difficulties slowed him a bit in his later years. But he was always grateful that God chose him to be His helper of people on earth, and his faith grew and grew as he was blessed with more and more callings.