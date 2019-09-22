Frank Church Wilderness, Idaho, formerly Sioux City
Gerald "Gary" Brooks, M.D., 81, of Frank Church Wilderness, formerly Sioux City, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019.
Dr. Brooks practiced psychiatry in Sioux City for 25 years and in Sun Valley, Idaho, for 12 years. After semi-retirement, he maintained two residences, one in Safety Harbor, Fla., and the other at his ranch in the Frank Church Wilderness area in Idaho. He worked locums tenens at various hospitals throughout the country until June 2019. He was board certified in psychopharmacology, adolescent, adult, and geriatric psychiatry. He built a successful medical practice and transformed the communities in which he lived and served. He was highly respected by his peers.
Gary was close to his wife, friends, and all of his children and grandchildren. He was enormously generous and compassionate. He was always interested in the individual person and gave far more than he ever expected in return. As his friend, Henry Tygar said, "He treated people like human beings."
Dr. Brooks was an adventurer and avid outdoorsman. He loved horses, hiking and camping. He spent lots of time at his ranch in the Frank Church Wilderness and was known to saddle up his horse and go camping in the wilderness with his wife for days at a time.
He loved many things including books, food, wine, art, science, and learning to be the best he could be and to have empathy and compassion for others.
Dr. Brooks is survived by his wife, Mary Kay; his five sons, Mark, Greg, Scott, Justin, and Tanner; and his six grandchildren, Brandon, Adam, Cristina, Taylor, Melissa, and Austin. He is also survived by his two best friends, E. Clay Parker and Henry Tygar.
He is survived by those who loved him, respected him, and admired his passion for taking a bite out of life.
