Dr. Imogene DeSmet

Sioux City

Dr. Imogene Lorraine Marie DeSmet, 92, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Colome, S.D., with the Rev. Kevin Achbach officiating. Burial will be in Dallas Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Imogene was born on Aug. 24, 1928, to Charles and Ida (VanOverschelde) DeSmet, in Colome. She graduated from Colome High School and earned her BA degree from St. Mary's of the Vasatch in Salt Lake City, Utah. Imogene went on to earn her MA from Creighton University in Omaha, and her doctoral degree from the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada.

Imogene taught English for many years at several places, including Armour High School in Armour, S.D., the College of Saint Catherine, in St. Paul, Minn., and the University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point. She also taught abroad for a semester in Denmark and in Malaysia. After retiring from teaching, she moved to Sioux City to be closer to her family.