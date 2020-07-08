× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. James L. Hartje

Dakota Dunes

Dr. James L. Hartje, 72, of Dakota Dunes, passed away at his home Sunday, July 5, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dr. Hartje was born on Dec. 6, 1947, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the son of Lowell and Vivian (Glebe) Hartje.

On Aug. 31, 1969, Dr. Hartje married Linda Killion. She passed away on Oct. 15, 2005. He married Kem Barnett on Sept. 20, 2017.

Dr. Hartje practiced internal medicine and gastrointestinal medicine in Sioux City for 40 years.

Dr. Hartje enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, doing barbeques, photography and caring for his patients and community.

Survivors include his wife, Kem Hartje of Dakota Dunes; his children, Dana Cardwell (Thurman) of Bozeman, Mont., and Shawn Hartje (Mary Sackett) of San Rafael, Calif.; four grandchildren, Owen, Hadley, Albert and Sara; and his brother, Ron Hartje (Marian) of La Jolla, Calif.