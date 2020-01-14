Dr. James M. Duggan, D.O.

In 1972, he was accepted to the psychiatric residency program at the Mental Health Institute (MHI) in Cherokee, Iowa, which led to a career position at the hospital. In 1977, he obtained certification from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and the next year, he supervised reform of the state-operated George W. Jackson Mental Health Center in Jonesboro, Ark. He returned to Cherokee in 1980 and resumed treatment of patients through a community outreach program at the MHI. In 1984, he moved to Sioux City, where he went into private practice. He retired in 2003 but continued working part-time at area hospitals until 2010.

He was a Distinguished Life Fellow with the American Psychiatric Association and served as president of the Iowa Psychiatric Society and the Woodbury County Medical Society. He advocated for greater investment in psychiatric care, sharing testimony with governmental boards and state agencies. In a career spanning 42 years, he provided medical care and counseling to thousands of people suffering from mental and physical illness.

Jim married Kathleen Ann Duggan on Dec. 26, 1964, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Des Moines. The couple had four children, 10 grandchildren, two neurotic German shepherds, and memories stretching from Huntington Beach, Calif., to Dublin, Ireland. The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary the day after Christmas.