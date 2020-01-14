Dr. James M. Duggan, D.O.

Sioux City
Dr. James Michael Duggan, D.O., 81, of Sioux City, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at his home, where he leaves his wife of 55 years, a legacy to the mental health profession and a passion for golf, fishing, and the perfectly cooked meal.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Holy Cross Parish-Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. David Hemann will officiate. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, with a vigil service at 6 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Jim was born on Jan. 20, 1938, in Des Moines, to Francis and Blanche Duggan. His father died from pneumonia when Jim was 1 year old. While his mother worked to support the family, Jim was raised by his sisters, Margaret and Mary, and his brother, Jack. He graduated from Valley High School in 1956.
He graduated from Drake University with a biology degree in 1961. He worked at a veterinary medicine laboratory before enrolling at the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Des Moines, where he graduated in 1967. After completing an internship at Saginaw Osteopathic Hospital in 1968, he practiced general medicine in Whitehall, Mich.
In 1972, he was accepted to the psychiatric residency program at the Mental Health Institute (MHI) in Cherokee, Iowa, which led to a career position at the hospital. In 1977, he obtained certification from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, and the next year, he supervised reform of the state-operated George W. Jackson Mental Health Center in Jonesboro, Ark. He returned to Cherokee in 1980 and resumed treatment of patients through a community outreach program at the MHI. In 1984, he moved to Sioux City, where he went into private practice. He retired in 2003 but continued working part-time at area hospitals until 2010.
He was a Distinguished Life Fellow with the American Psychiatric Association and served as president of the Iowa Psychiatric Society and the Woodbury County Medical Society. He advocated for greater investment in psychiatric care, sharing testimony with governmental boards and state agencies. In a career spanning 42 years, he provided medical care and counseling to thousands of people suffering from mental and physical illness.
Jim married Kathleen Ann Duggan on Dec. 26, 1964, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Des Moines. The couple had four children, 10 grandchildren, two neurotic German shepherds, and memories stretching from Huntington Beach, Calif., to Dublin, Ireland. The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary the day after Christmas.
Jim was a loving father who taught his children to pray, work hard, be considerate of others and always say thank you. He enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren.
Jim had many passions, which included learning to fly, archery deer hunting, reading history, studying Spanish, playing classical guitar and cheering the Iowa Hawkeyes. He loved live jazz and played drums in combos across Des Moines to help pay for medical school. He also loved to play 18 holes with his buddies and had a lifelong passion for fishing. He took a special interest in fly fishing and tying in retirement and enjoyed his friends at the Siouxland Fly Fishing Club.
Jim's most enduring enthusiasm was for the gastronomical arts. He savored his wife's cooking but frequently gave her the night off to dine at one of their favorite restaurants across Iowa and beyond.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a man of faith who counted several priests and religious among his friends. With the steadfast support of his wife, he fought laryngeal cancer for four years with courage, optimism and uncommon strength.
He is survived by his wife; his children, James (Carla) Duggan II, Joseph (Renee) Duggan, Paula (Brian) Massey, and Patricia (Brian) Korzeniewski; his grandchildren, Mick and Brittany Duggan, Sophia, Lillian and Adelaide Duggan, Matthew, Joseph and Ella Massey, and Alexander and Aidan Korzeniewski; and nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Friendship House at the Siouxland Mental Health Center, 1101 Court St., Sioux City, IA 51105 or siouxlandmentalhealth.com; or the Warming Shelter for homeless adults and children, 916 Nebraska St., Sioux City, IA 51105 or thewarmingshelter.com.