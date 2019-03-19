Sioux City
Dr. James O. Brown Jr., 82, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City. The Rev Roger Linnan and Rev. David Hemann will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m. today, with a vigil service at 6 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Jim was born on April 17, 1936, in Glendive, Mont., where he grew up and raised his family. He met the love of his life, Karen Sue (Linnan) Brown, while attending dental school at Creighton University, and married her on June 10, 1961. After graduating dental school where he earned his doctorate degree of dentistry in June 1961, he served as a dentist in the U.S. Air Force at Offutt Air Force Base. Upon leaving the Air Force, he joined his father's dental practice, Brown Dental Clinic in Glendive. He loved his profession, and cherished his staff and patients. Upon his retirement in 2004, Jim and Sue moved to Sioux City to be closer to their children.
Jim enjoyed hunting, golfing, camping and boating with family and friends. His immense smile brought joy to all. Jim was active in his community with many accomplishments. He was a member of Chamber of Commerce, chairman of Glendive Forward, member of the American Dental Association, MT Dental Association, American Equilibration Society, Cranial-Facial Pain Center in Washington, D.C., Lions Club member, chairman of the Sacred Heart Parish and School Council, co-chairman of church remodeling, member of the Dawson County School Board and Hospital Board, and was on the Glendive Medical Center staff for more than 30 years. He also served on the Stockman Bank board, 23 years, and served two terms on the board of Cottonwood Country Club.
Jim is survived by and grateful to have been blessed sharing his life and love with his wife of 57 years, Karen Sue; his children, Tim Brown (Kris) and their children, Tyler, Carter, Madison, and Maria, Mary Fran Albrecht (Ken) and their children, Vicky, Becky, Brad, and Michelle, Erin Wojciechowski (Rick) and their children, Ryan, Kyle, and Anna, Kevin Brown (Juliet) and their children, Kellan, Gavin, and Berkley, and Pat Brown, and his children Isabella, Karrissa, Derek and Kati.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James O. Brown Sr. and Alma (Gotch) Brown; and grandson, Alexander Albrecht.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Jim's memory to Holy Spirit Retirement Home, Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools, or Hospice of Siouxland.