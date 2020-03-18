John Cornelius Heffernan

Grimes, Iowa

Dr. John Cornelius Heffernan, 71, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date. Burial will take place Wednesday at Calvary Cemetery in Emerson, Neb.

John was born April 10, 1948, in Sioux City, to John and Bernice (DeRoin) Heffernan. He married Karen (Hof) Heffernan on Aug. 10, 1980, in Maquoketa, Iowa.

He was beloved by his patients and staff. He was a mentor to several physicians and fellow physicians thought highly of him and sought him out for advice.

John began his career in 1989 at Penn Medical. He served as chief of staff of ILH in 1995 and again in 2010. He served on ILH Medical Executive committee for several years. He received his degree in medicine from Ross University School of Medicine and the University of Iowa School of Pharmacy prior to this.