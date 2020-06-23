× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dr. Keith W. McLarnan

Hattiesburg, Miss., formerly Sioux City

Dr. Keith W. McLarnan, 85, of Hattiesburg, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at The Claiborne in Hattiesburg.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with Dr. Christopher Crotwell officiating. Inurnment will be in Columbarium at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg.

Keith was a retired pediatric neurologist who was well loved by his patients and colleagues. His love of music and history was well known by friends and he will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Keith is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carolyn McLarnan; his stepmother, Ruth McLarnan; his sister, Janice Kaye Byers; cousins, nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or Doctors Without Borders.