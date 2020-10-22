Dr. Michael Nesbit

Laurel, Neb., formerly Tampa, Fla.

Dr. Michael Nesbit, 75, of Laurel, formerly of Tampa, passed away Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020, at Elms Care Center in Ponca, Neb.

Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Michael, the adopted son of Winifred “Winnie” (Suthard) and Everett Nesbit of Tampa, was born in Saint Petersburg, Fla., on Jan. 2, 1945. Michael graduated from Jefferson High School and then earned a bachelor's degree from University of South Florida. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and served for four years. He then attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he earned his doctorate in counseling. He was also a licensed mental health practitioner in the State of Nebraska.

He married Cheryl Studley in 1982 and they had two children, Matthew and Michaela. They divorced and Cheryl then passed in 2015.