Dr. Michael Nesbit
Laurel, Neb., formerly Tampa, Fla.
Dr. Michael Nesbit, 75, of Laurel, formerly of Tampa, passed away Tuesday Oct. 13, 2020, at Elms Care Center in Ponca, Neb.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Michael, the adopted son of Winifred “Winnie” (Suthard) and Everett Nesbit of Tampa, was born in Saint Petersburg, Fla., on Jan. 2, 1945. Michael graduated from Jefferson High School and then earned a bachelor's degree from University of South Florida. He then joined the U.S. Air Force and served for four years. He then attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, where he earned his doctorate in counseling. He was also a licensed mental health practitioner in the State of Nebraska.
He married Cheryl Studley in 1982 and they had two children, Matthew and Michaela. They divorced and Cheryl then passed in 2015.
He was an advocate for children and worked with kids in Nebraska for 22 years at Laurel-Concord Public Schools. He was also employed with the educational service unit based in Wakefield, Neb. as a school psychologist. He volunteered his time as a counselor at a summer Camp Kaleo and for Teammates mentorship program. He was a member of the Lion's Club for many years in Laurel.
Michael had many hobbies such hiking with his dogs and he was also a certified scuba diver. He owned and operated a powered parachute. He was an avid traveler and had visited all 50 states. He also enjoyed world travel visiting countries such as Argentina, Australia, Ecuador, Galapagos Archipelago, Ireland, Egypt, Peru, Figi, China, and South Africa. He was a Nebraska Huskers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers football fan. Above everything he loved visiting with his children and grandchildren.
Michael was loved by many and will be greatly missed for his caring, gentle and giving nature.
He will be greatly missed by family including daughter, Michaela Nesbit of Sioux City; a son, Matthew (Renae) Nesbit of Cape Coral, Fla.; one sister, Suzanne Lange of Tampa; nieces, Lorna Lange of New York City, N.Y., and Anne Marie (Andy) Zyndorf of Tampa; and his six grandchildren, Michael, Ava, Joey, Ian, Eli and Mason. He will be greatly missed by his many students, colleagues and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his ex-wife, Cheryl (Studley) Kollbaum.
