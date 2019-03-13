South Sioux City
Dr. Michael J. Rogers, 52, of South Sioux City, died on Thursday, March 7, 2019, surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at East High School in Sioux City. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at East High School. A prayer service will begin at 7 p.m.
Michael was born Nov. 30, 1966, in Knoxville, Tenn., he was the son of William L. and Alverta (Bryant) Rogers. His father was a Chief Master Sergeant in the Air Force, so the family moved several times while he was growing up. He graduated from Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, Neb., in 1985. He continued his education at Platte Community College in Columbus, Neb., where he met the love of his life, Dawn Hermelbracht. He graduated from Platte Community College in 1987, then attended Dakota Wesleyan and graduated in 1990. Later that same year, he married Dawn on July 21 in Omaha, Neb.
Mike started working for the South Omaha Boys Club as an activities director while attending University of Nebraska at Omaha and working on his masters. He graduated in 1992 and took a job with the Sioux City Community Schools at West Middle School. Mike has served as an administrator in various Sioux City Community Schools since 1993, most recently at East Middle.
He was an active member of Morningside Assembly of God Church in Sioux City.
Surviving are his wife, Dawn of South Sioux City; two sons, Taylor Rogers of Des Moines, and Nate Rogers and his fiance, Haley Vesey of Wayne, Neb.; father, William Rogers; three sisters, Terry (Dennis) Rogers Womack, Shirley Rogers and Ginger Rogers; a brother, Larry (Sharon) Rogers; parents-in-law, Richard and Marlene Hermelbracht; a brother in-law, Marlo (Diana) Hermelbracht; sister in-law, Danna (Todd) Henningfeld; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Alverta Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dr. Michael Rogers Memorial fund c/o Peoples Bank of Sioux City.