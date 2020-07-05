Dr. Richard Vaught
West Des Moines, formerly Sioux City
Dr. Richard Loren Vaught, 86, of West Des Moines, formerly of Sioux City, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, under hospice care at Deerfield Retirement Community in Urbandale, Iowa.
Memorial services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, in West Des Moines. Family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, in Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Richard was born on Oct. 28, 1933, to Loren and Bernice (Bridges) Vaught, in Franklin, Ind. Richard graduated from Franklin High School in 1951 and received his medical degree from Indiana University in 1958. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served for 10 years, retiring in 1968 with the rank of lieutenant commander. He moved to Sioux City and was in private practice as a urologist until he retired from medicine in 1997. His favorite part of his medical practice was working with pediatrics.
On Aug. 28, 1955, Richard married Patricia Sue Lemons. They had four children and were happily married for 32 years until Patricia passed on July 30, 1987. He later met and married Nancy Perkins Gusa on Aug.8, 1992. She brought her two daughters to the family.
After retirement, Richard and Nancy moved to Greenville, S.C. to be closer to their children and grandchildren. In 2014, they moved to West Des Moines to spend time with more children and grandchildren. Richard participated in many organizations including the Scottish Rite Masons (32nd degree), Sertoma, and was Exaulted Ruler of the Greenville Elks Lodge. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling and playing the drum for the Heather Highlander's Bagpipe Band.
Richard is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Megan (Melanie Sullivan) Vaught of Minneapolis, R. Niles (Jean) Vaught of Spartanburg, S.C., Barbara (Ken) Carothers of Charleston, S.C., Mary Vaught of Sioux City, Christine (Dusty) Svec of Cumming, Iowa, and Kimberly (Gary) Rogowski of Fenton, Mo.; six grandchildren, Andrew Ward, Zachary Gillespie, Morgan and Lola Svec, William Sullivan and Stella Rogowski; siblings, Joseph Vaught and Barbara Paris; and a host of other family and beloved friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; brother, Robert Vaught; and sister, Emma Alice (Sug) Vaught Admire.
The family is requesting no flowers or plants please. Memorial contributions may be directed to Greenville Elks Lodge, 7700 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615 with the notation, S.C. Elks Association Veterans Affairs in memory of Dr. Richard Vaught.
