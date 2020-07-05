× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Richard Vaught

West Des Moines, formerly Sioux City

Dr. Richard Loren Vaught, 86, of West Des Moines, formerly of Sioux City, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, under hospice care at Deerfield Retirement Community in Urbandale, Iowa.

Memorial services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway, in West Des Moines. Family will greet friends following the service. Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, in Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

Richard was born on Oct. 28, 1933, to Loren and Bernice (Bridges) Vaught, in Franklin, Ind. Richard graduated from Franklin High School in 1951 and received his medical degree from Indiana University in 1958. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he proudly served for 10 years, retiring in 1968 with the rank of lieutenant commander. He moved to Sioux City and was in private practice as a urologist until he retired from medicine in 1997. His favorite part of his medical practice was working with pediatrics.