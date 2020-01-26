Elk Point, S.D.

Dr. Robert Edward Lee, 92, of Elk Point, devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2020, at Holy Spirit Assisted Living Facility in Sioux City, Iowa.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elk Point, S.D. Burial will be in Elk Point Cemetery immediately following. Viewing and prayer service will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church., with the Rev. Joe Vogel officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point. Condolences may be made online at www.koberfuneralhome.com.

He was born on Sept. 29, 1927, in Tyndall, S.D., to John L. and Frances A. (Saunders) Lee. Bob grew up in Tyndall, and served honorably in the Army after graduating from high school. He met the love of his life, Jannice Geraldine Morin, while attending Southern State College. They married in 1950 and recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Their family journey commenced in Chicago, and traversed through South Dakota, Maryland, Ohio, and Texas, before returning to South Dakota to enjoy retirement.

