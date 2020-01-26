Elk Point, S.D.
Dr. Robert Edward Lee, 92, of Elk Point, devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2020, at Holy Spirit Assisted Living Facility in Sioux City, Iowa.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elk Point, S.D. Burial will be in Elk Point Cemetery immediately following. Viewing and prayer service will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church., with the Rev. Joe Vogel officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Kober Funeral Home of Elk Point. Condolences may be made online at www.koberfuneralhome.com.
He was born on Sept. 29, 1927, in Tyndall, S.D., to John L. and Frances A. (Saunders) Lee. Bob grew up in Tyndall, and served honorably in the Army after graduating from high school. He met the love of his life, Jannice Geraldine Morin, while attending Southern State College. They married in 1950 and recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Their family journey commenced in Chicago, and traversed through South Dakota, Maryland, Ohio, and Texas, before returning to South Dakota to enjoy retirement.
“Doc” as he was affectionately called by colleagues and friends, graduated from the Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine in 1952. After practicing podiatry for several years, he joined the Veterans Administration and embarked on a career in hospital administration. Bob had a drive to get any job done.
His story-telling talents were well known around town, particularly during morning coffee. Bob took great satisfaction in giving back to his community through his active service at the American Legion, Elks and by providing podiatry care services at the VA and Prairie Estates Nursing facility.
Bob’s commitment to the Catholic Church and faith were unshakable. He took great delight in hearing each Sunday’s gospel and found great comfort by closing each day with the rosary.
Bob is survived by his wife, Jannice; his children, Margaret Ann L’Homme (Bertrand L’Homme), Robert Mark Lee, Rochelle Francis Lopez (Raimondo Lopez), Donna Jean Fielding (Jae Fielding), and Charles Edward Lee; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son, Jon Roy Lee (Tova Lee); daughter, Katherine Lee; sister, Evelyn Zimmerman; and brother, John Lee.
Service information
10:30AM
605 East Main Street
Elk Point, SD 57025
5:00PM-7:00PM
605 East Main Street
Elk Point, SD 57025