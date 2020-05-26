× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dr. Wayne Barnes

Sioux City

Dr. Wayne Barnes, 86, of Sioux City, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. David Hemann officiating (all attendees are encouraged to bring a mask and practice social distancing measures for the service). Burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. No visitation is planned.

Wayne was raised in Washington, Iowa. He graduated from the University of Iowa, where he met his wife, Joyce Needham, of 64 years.

Wayne served in the U.S. Navy in Key West, Fla., for two years as a dentist. In 1960, Wayne and Joyce moved to Sioux City to begin his private dental practice.

Joyce, his seven children, and dentistry were his true passions.

Wayne was a natural leader, both as a member and president, in the Iowa and national dental association groups including the Iowa Board of Dental Examiners and president of the American Association of Dental Examiners. He was also active with the University of Iowa Foundation and Dental School.