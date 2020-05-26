Dr. Wayne Barnes
Sioux City
Dr. Wayne Barnes, 86, of Sioux City, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. David Hemann officiating (all attendees are encouraged to bring a mask and practice social distancing measures for the service). Burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery. No visitation is planned.
Wayne was raised in Washington, Iowa. He graduated from the University of Iowa, where he met his wife, Joyce Needham, of 64 years.
Wayne served in the U.S. Navy in Key West, Fla., for two years as a dentist. In 1960, Wayne and Joyce moved to Sioux City to begin his private dental practice.
Joyce, his seven children, and dentistry were his true passions.
Wayne was a natural leader, both as a member and president, in the Iowa and national dental association groups including the Iowa Board of Dental Examiners and president of the American Association of Dental Examiners. He was also active with the University of Iowa Foundation and Dental School.
After practicing in Sioux City for 47 years and serving generations of families, Wayne retired in 2007 to a life of a different type of service. Wayne served nine years on the Mercy Medical Center's board (two years as president) and also volunteered in the waiting room of the ICU making families comfortable. He also served on the boards of Holy Spirit Retirement Home and June E. Nylen Cancer Center.
Wayne was exemplary at making people feel comfortable – he had a kind and compassionate nature that served him well in his marriage, fatherhood, dental practice, and community service. Family was the most important thing to him, each of his seven children believing they were his favorite.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce; seven children, Dr. Mark and Laura (Noonan) Barnes, Mindy (Barnes) and Mark Krause, Michael Barnes and Nathalie Chandler, Michelle Barnes and Rick Taylor, Dr. Melissa (Barnes) Peters, Matthew and Stefani (Tygar) Barnes, and Marnie (Barnes) and Patrick Brockamp; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Joyce and his children would like to express appreciation to Hospice of Siouxland and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Siouxland, Holy Spirit Retirement Home, or June E. Nylen Cancer Center.
God will indeed be pleased to accept this wonderful man into his kingdom.
