Drew D. Waples

Sioux City

Drew D. Waples, 35, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, after suffering an accidental fatal fall at his home.

Private immediate family-only service will be Saturday at Waterbury Funeral Home in Sergeant Bluff due to the COVID epidemic. There will be a celebration of Drew's life for family and friends at a later date.

Drew was born on Oct. 27, 1984, to Doug and Sue Waples. While growing up, Drew was active in Cub and Boy Scouts, Tae Kwon Do, band and choir. Drew had a lifelong love of music, played the trombone, and discovered his super bass in high school choir. After graduating from West High School, he attended Western Iowa Tech Community College. He was also accepted as a member of the Cliff Singers at Briar Cliff.

Drew enjoyed traveling and seeing new places. After graduation, he traveled to England and lived there for a few months exploring the countryside.

He worked various jobs including at the Marketplace Coney Island, as a parking valet at the Belle, directing traffic at Interstate Speedway, and a quality control representative at Edge Teleservices.