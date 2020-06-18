Duane A. Davis
Dakota Dunes
Duane A. Davis, 78, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Duane was born on Dec. 29, 1941, in Sioux City, the son of Dwight and Helen (Murphy) Davis. Following graduation from high school, Duane served in the U.S. Navy. He was a self-employed contractor in the Sioux City area for many years.
Duane is survived by his wife, Linda of Dakota Dunes; his daughter, Lisa Davis Garcia and her husband, Larry Garcia; his son, John Davis; his grandson, Evan; and two brothers.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother.
