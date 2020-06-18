× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Duane A. Davis

Dakota Dunes

Duane A. Davis, 78, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Duane was born on Dec. 29, 1941, in Sioux City, the son of Dwight and Helen (Murphy) Davis. Following graduation from high school, Duane served in the U.S. Navy. He was a self-employed contractor in the Sioux City area for many years.

Duane is survived by his wife, Linda of Dakota Dunes; his daughter, Lisa Davis Garcia and her husband, Larry Garcia; his son, John Davis; his grandson, Evan; and two brothers.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother.

To plant a tree in memory of Duane Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.