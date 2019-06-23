Agate, Colo, formerly Sioux City
Duane Allen Clearwater, 60, of Agate, formerly Sioux City, our beloved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle, nephew, and son, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, June 18, 2019. It is with great love and deep sorrow we share his passing.
A graveside memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, in the Reading Township Cemetery, Farnhamville, Iowa, with the Rev. James Chestnutt officiating, for family and friends (casual attire).
Duane was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on May 23, 1959, to Bruce and Louise Clearwater of Farnhamville, Iowa. He spent his formative years in Farnhamville, and then attended college at Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa. After college, he moved to Aurora, Colo., and worked for Seattle Fish Company, and then, Cotter and Company. After many years with Cotter and Company, Duane moved to Sioux City, and worked for Blue Bunny Ice Cream in Le Mars, Iowa.
Due to health concerns, he lived the last few years of his life in Agate, Colo., with his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Cristy Clearwater. During these last few years, Duane also spent many happy weeks each spring and fall with his brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Debbie Clearwater, in Grand Junction, Colo.
Duane will be remembered as an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Minnesota Vikings, and the Minnesota Twins. He will be loved for his generosity, love, sharp wit, and wicked sense of humor.
He is survived by his mother, Louise Clearwater, currently of Shady Oaks Retirement Home in Lake City, Iowa. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim and Debbie Clearwater, Darwin Clearwater, Robert and Cristy Clearwater, and his sisters and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Larry Linneman, and Debra Towle. He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Adam Towle, Nick Clearwater, Kiel Clearwater, Tony Mazzola, Kevin Mazzola, Staci and Joe Siemers, Cody Clearwater, and Casey Clearwater; his great nephews and great nieces, Julee Clearwater, Cooper Clearwater, Quinlynn Towle, Holden Siemers, Jett Siemers, Tenley Siemers, and Dominic Mazzola; and his beloved uncles and aunts, Don and Sharon Smith, John and Chris Smith, Delores Smith, and Dorothy Pigman.
Duane was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Clearwater, of Farnhamville, Iowa.