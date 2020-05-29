× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Duane "Bud" Johnson

Merrill, Iowa

Duane “Bud” Johnson, 86, of Merrill, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at a Sioux City hospital due to complications of the COVID-19 virus.

Private family visitation will be held at Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to rohdefh.com.

Bud was born on Nov. 27, 1933, in Quimby, Iowa, to Edwin and Hazel (Miller) Johnson. He attended Grand Meadow School, graduating in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Bud was proud of having served our country during that time.

Throughout Bud's working career, he enjoyed his corn shelling and custom combining business as well as driving a truck.

Bud loved his fishing trip every summer and returning home to host his fish fry for family and friends.