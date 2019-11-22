Duane 'Duke' Van Dyke
Duane 'Duke' Van Dyke

Ankeny, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Duane “Duke” Van Dyke, 70, of Ankeny, formerly Sioux City, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Memorial Service of Iowa, 4208 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, with visitation an hour prior to service. Online condolences may be left at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com.

Duane was born Nov. 14, 1949, in Worthington, Minn., to Roger W. and Mildred E. (Miller) Van Dyke. 

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Kristen; children, Logan J. Van Dyke, Landon B. Van Dyke, Andrew N. Jero, and Adam D. Van Dyke; siblings, Barbara Ruehmann, Phyllis Olson, Cynthia Weaver, and Karen (Charles) James; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Duane.

