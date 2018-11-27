Sioux City
Duane Kevin Dolezal, 64, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, at his home. He was a longtime resident of Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Pender, Neb. The Rev. Karen McNeill-Utecht will be officiating. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
Duane Dolezal was born on May 29, 1954, to Frank and Bernice (Gotch) Dolezal, in Pender. He grew up on a farm with his sister and three brothers.
Duane married Barbara Curtis on Feb. 25, 1975. They were married 18 years and together had three children. He later married Barbara Huynh on June 21, 2002. They were married for 10 years.
Duane attended Denver Automotive and Diesel College to become a certified mechanic. Duane was an avid motorcycle and car mechanic throughout his life and he never left a wrench unturned. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Duane is survived by his sister, Anita Stuckenschmidt of Fullerton, Neb.; his brothers, Loren (Teri) Dolezal of Hubbard, Neb., Mark (Maxine) Dolezal of Pender, and Gerald (Jennifer) Dolezal of Lyons, Neb.; his children, Angela (Sean Connor) Dolezal of Fresno, Calif., Brian (Rachel) Dolezal of Palm Coast, Fla., and Amie (David) Sapp of Palm Coast; two stepchildren, Kevin Huynh and Angie Huynh; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bernice Dolezal.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.