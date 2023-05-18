Duane L. Thompson

Sioux City

Duane L. Thompson, 85, of Sioux City, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at his residence.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, family will be present from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Masonic service at 6p.m.

Duane was born on May 1, 1938, in Carbon, Iowa, to George and Freda Thompson. He had four children, Steven Thompson, Renee Montriuel, Tony Thompson, Tabitha Lower, and seven stepchildren, Lisa Naven, Kelly Dean, Albert Sherrill, Doug Sherrill, Linda Barreras, Lazette Swearinger, and Mickey Sherrill.

He is survived by children, Steven Thompson of Birmingahm, Ala., Tony (Joy) Thompson, Renee Montriuel, Tabitha (Tim) Lower all of Sioux City; stepchildren Kelly Dean, Albert (Joyce) Sherrill, and Doug (Pilar) Sherrill; numerous grand- and great-grandchildren; several nieces; a nephew; and several cousins.

Duane was preceded in death by his parents; wife Gloria Thompson; two brothers Larry and Russell Thompson; sister Virginia Jones and her husband Don; son-in-law, Glen Montriuel; four stepchildren, Lisa Naven, Linda Barreras, Lazette Swearinger, and Mickey Sherrill; and great-grandchild, Briggs Thompson.