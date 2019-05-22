{{featured_button_text}}

Hull, Iowa

66, died Monday, May 20, 2019. Memorial service: May 24 at 11:30 a.m., Hope Christian Reformed Church, Hull. Burial: Hope Cemetery. Visitation: May 23 from 6-8 p.m., at the church. Oolman Funeral Home, Hull.

the life of: Duane L. Vande Griend
