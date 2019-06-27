Sioux City
Duane Merle Griep, 77, of Sioux City, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City, Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. today, with the family present at 5 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Duane was born in Sioux City, on Aug. 5, 1941, the son of Rex and Corrine (Herum) Griep. He attended elementary school in Moville, Iowa, and worked on the family farm as a teenager.
He married Donna R. Conner on June 10, 1961, in Moville. He worked as a welder for Schaeff Manufacturing Company for 37 years before retiring.
Duane loved to hunt, fish, and work in his garden as well as taking care of his beloved wife, Donna.
Duane is survived by his wife, Donna; his son, David and his wife of Sioux City; two sisters, Lorrane Dawney and her husband, Larry of Correctionville, Iowa, and Teri Langholz of Sioux City; and two stepgrandchildren.