{{featured_button_text}}
Duane Griep

Duane Griep

Sioux City

Duane Merle Griep, 77, of Sioux City, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City, Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. today, with the family present at 5 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Duane was born in Sioux City, on Aug. 5, 1941, the son of Rex and Corrine (Herum) Griep. He attended elementary school in Moville, Iowa, and worked on the family farm as a teenager.

He married Donna R. Conner on June 10, 1961, in Moville. He worked as a welder for Schaeff Manufacturing Company for 37 years before retiring.

Duane loved to hunt, fish, and work in his garden as well as taking care of his beloved wife, Donna.

Duane is survived by his wife, Donna; his son, David and his wife of Sioux City; two sisters, Lorrane Dawney and her husband, Larry of Correctionville, Iowa, and Teri Langholz of Sioux City; and two stepgrandchildren.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Duane M. Griep
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments