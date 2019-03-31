Sioux City
Duane W. Cable, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at a local hospital, surrounded by his family.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff, 400 4th Street. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Duane William Cable was born July 20, 1929, in Rosallie, Neb., the son of James and Fern (Barsby) Cable. Duane joined the U.S. Army and served in Germany from 1951 until 1953. He married Lazetta “Teddy” Cable in November of 1953. She passed away October 1983.
He worked for Armours until they closed. He then moved to California and drove truck for McCullie Corp. Lazetta and Duane moved back to Iowa and he worked for Midwest Cartilage as a mechanic. Duane married Anna (Edgington) Jackson in 1984 in Sergeant Bluff. Duane later drove truck in the Siouxland area.
He is survived by his wife, Anna of Sioux City; two sons, Mike Cable of Missouri, and Randy Cable of Sioux City; stepdaughter, Suzanne (Peter) Strom of Sioux City; stepson; Terry (Sandy) Edgington of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a brother, James (Yvette) Cable of Surprise, Ariz.; a sister, Mona Hurd of Sergeant Bluff; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Duane is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Lazetta Cable; and one sister, Mary Lou Ellis.