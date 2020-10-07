Dudley P. Smidt

While in flight school, he married the love of his life, Ann, in 1958. His military service continued when he served one year in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. He went on to command the 185th in Sioux City from 1980 to 1985. He then served as the wing commander of the 132nd in Des Moines from 1983 to 1987, retiring as brigadier general in 1987. He retired with over 5,000 flight hours and flew 257 missions, 450 combat hours in F-100 jets in Vietnam. During his time in the Iowa Air National Guard, he received his degree in political science from Morningside College in 1976 and he started a beautiful family with Ann, together having four children.