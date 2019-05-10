Paullina, Iowa
DuWayne Pauling, 87, of Paullina, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church in Paullina. The Rev. Daniel Wagner will officiate. Burial will be in Prairie View Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Greenwood-Schubert Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.greenwoodfuneral.com.
DuWayne H. Pauling, the son of William F. and Ella M. (Richter) Pauling, was born on Sept. 11, 1931, near Germantown, Iowa. He was baptized on Sept. 30, 1931 at his parent's home. He was later confirmed on June 10, 1945, at St. John Lutheran Church in Germantown. His childhood years were spent on the farm near Germantown. He attended school through eighth grade at St. John Lutheran School in Germantown.
On Aug. 26, 1951, DuWayne was united in marriage to Joyce Puhrmann at St. John Lutheran Church in Germantown. He farmed west of Larrabee, Iowa until his health condition forced him to switch professions in 1963. They moved to acreage near Paullina and he sold for Moorman's Manufacturing until he retired in 1988. He later drove school bus for Area 12 for the next 15 years. In 1993, he moved with Joyce into Paullina. Following Joyce's passing, DuWayne was united in marriage to Iris Frerk on Aug. 25, 2012, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Sutherland, Iowa.
DuWayne enjoyed fast pitch softball in his early years. He umpired softball for area fast pitch teams and for area high school baseball teams, and was a member of the Paullina/South O’Brien football chain crew for 30 years, where he worked the annual Shrine Bowl in 1998. He was extremely proud and passionate about his large garden. His family and friends always left with garden produce throughout the gardening season. He also enjoyed fishing and playing cards with family and friends.
He will lovingly be remembered by his wife of six years, Iris Pauling of Paullina; his children, Kent (Terri) Pauling of Le Mars, Iowa, Cal Pauling of Spirit Lake, Iowa, Beth (Patrick) Shea of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Dawn (John) Gilles of Sioux City; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two sisters, as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Pauling; great-grandchildren, Tyler Moffat and Matthew Admire; his parents; one sister; and one brother.