Sioux City, formerly Rodney, Iowa
Dwain J. Schmidt, 96, formerly of Rodney, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Sunrise Health Center in Sioux City.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Home, 1801 Morningside Ave., in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Dwain was born to John and Josephine Schmidt, in 1922, in Craig, Iowa. He served as signalman aboard the battleship USS Arkansas during World War II. In January 1947, he married Ellen Schmidt and together raised two children.
Dwain was an avid gardener and enjoyed raising fruit and sharing it with family and friends. He was known for his outgoing personality and love of travel.
Dwain is survived by his wife, Ellen; sister, Naomi; two children, Paul and Dean; two grandchildren, Adam and Nicole; and two great-grandchildren, Calvin and Brinley.