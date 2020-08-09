Dwayne Douvia
Remsen, Iowa
Dwayne Douvia, 88, of Remsen, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Floyd Valley Health Care in Le Mars, Iowa.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating; masks will be required in church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery at Remsen. Visitation with the family present, keeping to social distancing restrictions, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume one hour before the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com. Funeral will also be available to view on the website after the funeral.
Dwayne was born Dec. 30, 1931, to Elmer and Caroline (Reker) Douvia at Marcus, Iowa. He was raised and educated in Marcus.
On Oct. 30, 1954, he married Darlene Hanno at Remsen. The couple made their home in Remsen.
Dwayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the VFW and American Legion, all in Remsen. He enjoyed his garden, fishing and anything to do with John Deere tractors, spending time with his grandchildren, the Fabulous 5 and his buddies.
Survivors include his daughter, Dianne (Steve) Porr of Omaha; his sons, Dean (Kellie) Douvia and Darrell Douvia, both of Remsen; his grandchildren, Trish (Nick) Harms, Travis (Lexi) Douvia, Anna Douvia, Katie Douvia, Alex Porr, Josh (Courtney) Hill and Joseph (Ashley) Schuttpelz; several great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Ralph Veach of Derby, Kan., and Jim Hanno of Sanborn, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Donna Faye Moran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Darlene; grandson, Tyler Douvia; his in-laws, Earl and Ceila Hanno; his sisters, Donna Hey and Jeanine Veach; sisters-in-law, Lois Hanno and Phyllis (Fran) Wendt; and brother-in-law, Eugene Moran.
Pallbearers will be Travis, Anna and Katie Douvia, Alex Porr, Joe Schuttpelz and Josh Hill.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
310 Fulton Street
Remsen, IA 51050
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.