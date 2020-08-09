× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dwayne Douvia

Remsen, Iowa

Dwayne Douvia, 88, of Remsen, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Floyd Valley Health Care in Le Mars, Iowa.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Remsen, with the Rev. William McCarthy officiating; masks will be required in church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery at Remsen. Visitation with the family present, keeping to social distancing restrictions, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Visitation will resume one hour before the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com. Funeral will also be available to view on the website after the funeral.

Dwayne was born Dec. 30, 1931, to Elmer and Caroline (Reker) Douvia at Marcus, Iowa. He was raised and educated in Marcus.

On Oct. 30, 1954, he married Darlene Hanno at Remsen. The couple made their home in Remsen.

Dwayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the VFW and American Legion, all in Remsen. He enjoyed his garden, fishing and anything to do with John Deere tractors, spending time with his grandchildren, the Fabulous 5 and his buddies.