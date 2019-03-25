Try 3 months for $3

Alta, Iowa

86, died Saturday, March 23, 2019. Service: March 28 at 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, rural Storm Lake, Iowa. Burial: church cemetery. Visitation: March 27 from 5 to 7 p.m., Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake.

Celebrate
the life of: Dwayne R. Ehlers
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments