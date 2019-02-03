Sioux City
Dwayne R. Peterson, 68, of Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at his residence, comforted by family following a long battle with lung disease.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Morningside Lutheran Church, with Dwayne’s son, Paul officiating, and Military Rites offered by the United States Navy. A private family burial will be on Tuesday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation, with family present, will be 4 to 6 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 5 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dwayne was born on April 28, 1950, in Hull, Iowa, to Paul B. and Pearl (Taylor) Peterson. He moved from Iowa to Arizona as a young boy, and graduated from Gilbert High School. Dwayne made a career in the United States Navy, and was a Hospital Corpsman from 1968 until 1991. He served in several military stations throughout the United States until 1986, when he came back to Iowa.
Dwayne married Nancy Claboe on Aug. 22, 1971, while in California. He was a proud member of Morningside Lutheran Church, serving in the youth ministry and the prayer warriors. Dwayne was a member of the American Legion Post 64 in Leeds. He loved telling stories and jokes, but his life revolved around his wife, children, and grandchildren.
Left to treasure his memories include his wife, Nancy of Sioux City; sons, David (Angela) Peterson of Orange City, Iowa, John (Lisa) Peterson of Sioux City, and Paul (Charity) Peterson of Sioux City; 10 grandchildren; and sister, Darlene (Jerry) Sanborn.
Preceding Dwayne in death include his parents, and his nephew, Wade Sanborn.