Dwight W. Moats

Marcus, Iowa

Dwight Wayne Moats, 83, of Marcus, passed away following a brief illness Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus.

Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. The Rev. Travis Stevick will officiate. Burial will be in Marcus Amherst Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation with the family will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service with sharing of memories at 7 p.m., at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.

Dwight Wayne Moats was born on Aug. 26, 1936, in Spencer, Iowa, the son of Alva and Alma (Cushman) Moats. He attended school in Spencer, Primghar and Paullina, Iowa, and graduated from Paullina in 1954. He then started his college career at Iowa State University. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in 1956 for four years, where he specialized in motor pool management.