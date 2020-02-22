Dwight W. Moats

Marcus, Iowa
Dwight Wayne Moats, 83, of Marcus, passed away following a brief illness Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Heartland Care Center in Marcus.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. The Rev. Travis Stevick will officiate. Burial will be in Marcus Amherst Cemetery, with military rites. Visitation with the family will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, with a prayer service with sharing of memories at 7 p.m., at Earnest-Johnson Funeral Home in Marcus. Visitation will resume 9 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Dwight Wayne Moats was born on Aug. 26, 1936, in Spencer, Iowa, the son of Alva and Alma (Cushman) Moats. He attended school in Spencer, Primghar and Paullina, Iowa, and graduated from Paullina in 1954. He then started his college career at Iowa State University. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in 1956 for four years, where he specialized in motor pool management.
He married Barbara Neir on Dec. 22, 1962 at Grace United Methodist Church in Marcus. They later moved to Marcus in 1969, where they made their home. After concluding a 20-year career in construction, Dwight became a self-employed financial adviser doing business as Creative Asset Consultants for the last 41 years in Cherokee, Iowa. During his career, he earned his master of business administration from Ambrose University.
Dwight was a 50-year member of Grace United Methodist Church, Boy Scouts of America Mid-America Council, Hunter Education instructor for 57 years for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, International Hunter Education Association member, Golden Eagle member of the National Rifle Association, member of National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), member of Financial Planning Assoc. (FPA), member of Chartered Life Underwriters Society, and branch manager of Core Cap Securities.
He had a passion for spending time with his family at the cabin in West Lake Okoboji, Iowa. He loved boating, fishing, feeding/watching birds and wildlife, hunting, reading books and adding to his many collections. His Star Wars Collection being his most outstanding one. He spent many hours watching the sun set and sitting around the campfire at night. What Dwight appreciated most, was God's richest blessings of his grandchildren, but don't get us wrong – he loved catching fish too.
He was grateful to have shared his life with his wife of 57 years, Barb Moats; daughter, Kim Moats of McCook Lake, S.D., and special friend, Chris Moore, and her children, Tyler and Emily Phillips; son, Mike Moats and his wife, Yvonne of Marcus; daughter, Marissa Moats; brother, Robert Moats of Estherville, Iowa; brother-in-law, Ron Neir and his wife, Jerene of Storm Lake, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Sue Todd of Gilbert, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva Moats and Alma Moats; mother and father-in-law, Harley and Dorothy Neir; and brother-in-law, John Todd.
Dwight will proudly remain a servant to the Lord in eternity, forever and ever. Amen.