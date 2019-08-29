South Sioux City
Dylan John Eyer, 24, of South Sioux City, passed away suddenly Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home from complications of a respiratory illness.
A celebration of life service will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at 1000 E. 17th St. in South Sioux City. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Dylan was a sweet and happy child from the day he was born. He brought smiles and laughter to all who knew him. His love for animals was rivaled only by his love for gaming. He was sensitive and sweet, and the frequent negativity of human nature troubled him deeply. He just wanted everyone to get along.
He attended West High School in Sioux City before his health issues became a problem that caused him to limit his physical activity.
Because of his health issues, Dylan's online gaming friends were his primary outside connection, and he looked forward to their frequent battles and challenges whenever they could get together. He loved his cat, Fergus, dearly and enjoyed training him to do silly tricks such as sit on his shoulder like a parrot.
Dylan's sense of humor was rivaled only by his mother, Julie Coney, who will mourn his loss with his father, Bob Coney; his sister, Erin Eyer; his many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as Fergus, will also miss him very much.
Dylan was preceded in death by his biological father, Gregg Eyer in 2016.
