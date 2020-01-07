Earl Glen Reitz

You have free articles remaining.
Onawa, Iowa
81, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Service: Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m., First Christian Church, Onawa. Burial: Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe, Iowa. Visitation: Jan. 10, 9:30 a.m., at the church. Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.
To send flowers to the family of Earl Reitz, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
9:30AM-10:30AM
First Christian Church
722 15th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
722 15th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Guaranteed delivery before Earl's Visitation begins.
Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
First Christian Church
722 15th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
722 15th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Guaranteed delivery before Earl's Funeral Service begins.