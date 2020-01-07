Earl Glen Reitz
Earl Glen Reitz

Onawa, Iowa

81, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Service: Jan. 10, 10:30 a.m., First Christian Church, Onawa. Burial: Graceland Cemetery, Blencoe, Iowa. Visitation: Jan. 10, 9:30 a.m., at the church. Rush Family Care Service, Onawa.

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
First Christian Church
722 15th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:30AM
First Christian Church
722 15th Street
Onawa, IA 51040
