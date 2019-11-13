Mitchell, S.D.

Earl Vandever, 72, of Mitchell, passed away suddenly of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Avera Queen of Peace ER.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at First Lutheran Church with burial and military rites at Servicemen's Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell. Arrangements are under the direction of the Will Funeral Chapel, www.willfuneralchapel.com.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Barbara Vandever, Mitchell; two daughters, Toi (Brad) Sullivan, Melanie (Rod) Hageman; grandchildren, Zoe (Braden) Knudsen and Ramey Sullivan, Matthew (Carissa) Hageman and Molly Hageman; great-grandchildren, Josiah and Thielen Knudsen; two brothers, Richard (Darlene) Vandever, Chuck (Nancy) Vandever; a brother-in-law, Jim (Lois) Butterfield; sisters-in-law, Joy Butterfield, Sally (Kenny) Elkerton, Cheryl (Randy) Hein, Peggy (Dick) Figland, Wendy (Dave) Figland; numerous nieces, nephews and neighborhood kids; and many neighborhood friends that Earl considered family and so many life-long friends. We are in awe by the outreach of stories that we are hearing and thank you all for sharing.

Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Marie Vandever, in-laws, Wayne and Fern Butterfield, brother-in-law Richard Butterfield, nephew, Anthony.