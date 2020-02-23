Earl Vore
Earl Vore

Maurice, Iowa

91, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Service: Feb. 25, 10 a.m., First Reformed Church, Maurice. Burial: Mary's Catholic Cemetery, near Maurice. Visitation: Feb. 24, 5 to 7 p.m., Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City, Iowa.

Service information

Feb 24
Family Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Oolman Funeral Home - Orange City
216 Albany Avenue Northeast
Orange City, IA 51041
Feb 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
10:00AM
First Reformed Church - Maurice
410 Main Street
Maurice, IA 51036
