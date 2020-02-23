You have free articles remaining.
Maurice, Iowa
91, died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Service: Feb. 25, 10 a.m., First Reformed Church, Maurice. Burial: Mary's Catholic Cemetery, near Maurice. Visitation: Feb. 24, 5 to 7 p.m., Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City, Iowa.
To send flowers to the family of Earl Vore, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 24
Family Visitation
Monday, February 24, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Oolman Funeral Home - Orange City
216 Albany Avenue Northeast
Orange City, IA 51041
216 Albany Avenue Northeast
Orange City, IA 51041
Guaranteed delivery before Earl's Family Visitation begins.
Feb 25
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
First Reformed Church - Maurice
410 Main Street
Maurice, IA 51036
410 Main Street
Maurice, IA 51036
Guaranteed delivery before Earl's Funeral Service begins.