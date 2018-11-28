Sioux City
Earle C. Johnson, 72, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Military rites will be provided by the U.S. Air Force and the 185th Refueling Wing.
Earle Clarence Johnson was born on July 10, 1946, in Sioux City, the son of Leonard and Ethel "Mickey" (Harrison) Johnson. Earle grew up in Moville, Iowa. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1963 and served in the Philippines and Vietnam. In 1967, he was honorably discharged. Earle moved back to Moville, and started to work for Great Plains Processing until 1983. He then enlisted full time with the 185th Air Guard and remained there until his retirement in 2001.
While serving in the Philippines, Earle met his wife, Elena, and they were married on Feb. 1, 1967. Earle moved in with his granddaughter in Pender, Neb., when Elena passed away on Jan. 29, 2017.
He is survived by his son, Cyrus Johnson of Sioux City; a daughter, Carla Ellen (Kenny) Clark of Emerson, Neb.; two brothers, Everett (Kathy) Johnson of Springfield, S.D., and Lloyd Johnson of Dumas, Texas; one sister, Cindi (Wayne) Petit of Bronson, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Jackie, Shaun, Skylar, Jade, Kamra, Kayla, Ryan and Kayne; and 10 great grandchildren, Sierra, Kendra, Kash, Ralyn, Timmy, Araya, Hunter, Janessa, Jhett and Eli.
Earle was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Elena.