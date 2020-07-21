Ed Den Beste
Edgar J. “Ed” Den Beste, 66, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
Private services will be held. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today, with family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.
Ed, the son of Edward and Elvena (Kempers) Den Beste, was born on Sept. 29, 1953, in Orange City, Iowa. He graduated from East High School in Sioux City. He earned a degree in economics and business administration from Morningside College and later completed his MBA at the University of South Dakota.
Ed married Patty Swanson, the absolute love of his life, on July 21, 1979, in Sioux City.
Ed worked his way through college at KTIV and began his career there after getting his degree. He then started in the banking industry at First National Bank in Sioux City. From there, he became the senior vice president of St. Luke's Health Foundation, worked in strategic development at IBP, Inc., and eventually returned to banking at First American Bank, where he served as market president. The culmination of his career was establishing the presence of Great Western Bank in Sioux City and serving as the market president.
Ed was passionate and active in the community in Sioux City. He was on the board at the Boys Club and Sunrise Retirement Community and was a member of the Optimist Club and Downtown Rotary. For many years, he selflessly volunteered countless hours as treasurer of North High Band Parents and Sioux City Mariners Swim Club in support of his kids. He was also a longtime active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Ed enjoyed being a recreational pilot in his younger years, watching and playing golf, vacationing in the Black Hills or at the beach, and drinking good bourbon with his sons. He enjoyed attending Kansas City Chiefs games with his family, and most importantly, spending time with his kids and grandkids, and goofing off with his lifelong best friend, Dave Pratt.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Patty of Sioux City; children, Amanda (Patrick) Beyer of Sioux City, John (Taylor) Den Beste of Sioux City, James (Kaitlyn) Den Beste of Kansas City, and Emily (Jake) Byram of Kansas City; siblings, Edna Meyer, Eugene Den Beste and Elaine Fenceroy; and grandchildren, Madeline and William Den Beste, Genna Beyer, and Sadie Byram.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elenor; and brother, Edwin.
Ed was humble, kind, hard-working, funny, genuine, intelligent, easy-going, and incredibly loving. He was a beautiful soul who was dearly loved by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.
