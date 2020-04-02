Ed Rush

Sioux City

Harry “Ed” Rush, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Touchstone Healthcare Community.

Per his wishes, the body will be cremated, A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.

Ed was born on April 30, 1935, in Sioux City, to Reuben and Fern (Fursee) Rush, where he grew up and raised his family.

Ed enjoyed playing Santa, doing so throughout Sioux City for more than 30 years, including in the Sioux City Schools. He had many jobs throughout life, including a sergeant for the Wells Fargo Armored Trucks and traveling with the carnival for many years.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and anything outdoors.

He is survived by his children, Scott Rush, Brenda Miertschin and Carla Rush; two sisters, Carrie Johnson and Mary Craig; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and many siblings.

