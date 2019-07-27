Hastings, Neb., formerly South Sioux City
Eda Grothen, 87, passed away, Friday, July 26, 2019, at Mary Lanning Memorial Health Care, Hastings, Neb.
Services will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings, with Pastor Greg Lindenberger officiating. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery, Hastings. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is assisting in arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Eda was born Aug.t 9, 1931, to Paul L. and Eda (Yingling) Baker in Red Cloud, Neb. She graduated from Red Cloud High School in 1949 then attended business college in Omaha. She married William J. Rank on March 19, 1951, in Smith Center, Kan., to this union five children were born. They lived in Red Cloud until 1952 when they moved to Hastings. In 1970, they divorced.
Eda did secretarial work in the Welfare office in Red Cloud and Hastings. She worked at the Naval Ammunition Depot and Hastings Regional Center. She married Carl F. Grothen in June 1971 and they moved to South Sioux City, Neb.
Carl passed away Feb. 22, 1993. Eda and her husband worked with the Pictorial Church Directories and began work at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2492 in May 1975 in South Sioux City. Eda did secretarial work until she was 83.
Eda was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud and Hastings, then transferring to Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City. She was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary #2492 and the Royal Neighbors of America.
Eda enjoyed bingo, fishing and watching Husker football.
She is survived by her five children, Barbara (Dennis) Adler of Hastings, Elaine Warren of Windsor, Calif., Marian Turner of Sioux City, Roger Rank of Hastings and Wilma Todd of Hastings; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and nine great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; two brothers, Robert Baker and Malcolm Baker; and one great grandson, Michael Turner.
A memorial will be established in Eda's name at a later date.