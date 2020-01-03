Eddie Benson
Eddie Benson

Aurelia, Iowa

72, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Services: Jan. 4, 11 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Aurelia. Visitation: Jan. 3, 6-7 p.m., at the church. Redig Funeral Home.

